London (CNN) The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have repaid the $3 million of public money that they used to renovate their home in the UK.

Settling the debt could be regarded as the couple's final move in their split with Britain, though the house on the Windsor estate will remain their official residence when in the country.

Harry and Meghan's UK home was renovated using public money.

In January, Harry and Meghan announced that they were "stepping back" from their roles as senior members of the British royal family, and would divide their time between the UK and North America.

The work to the Sussexes' official residence, Frogmore Cottage , which was carried out in 2019, cost £2.4 million (around $3 million) from the Sovereign Grant , which comes from taxpayers to support the monarchy.

The house became the subject of controversy after the couple distanced themselves from public life and declared their intention to become "financially independent." They later declared their intention to pay back the renovation cost.

