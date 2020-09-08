New ads encourage minorities to roll up their sleeves and participate in coronavirus vaccine trials

(CNN) A group funded by the National Institutes of Health has released a series of emotional television ads asking Black people and Latinos to roll up their sleeves and become study participants in clinical trials for coronavirus vaccines.

"When everything looks bleak, we know that someone somewhere is full of hope and strength and wants to take action," says one ad, showing a series of Black people. "Walking the walk and rolling their sleeves to go to normal sooner."

"Volunteer to find the Covid-19 vaccine. Help end the uncertainty," the voice-over says.

Another ad shows a couple cooing in Spanish at a video of their newborn grandson.

The couple's daughter looks into the camera.

"I wonder when they're going to get to see him," she says in Spanish.

The vaccine trials -- there are three underway in the United States -- need more minorities to sign up. Dr. Larry Corey, who runs the group that put out the ads, said he knows the ads won't instantly increase enrollment, but he hopes they help.

"Not everybody is thinking about how they could play a role in ending the pandemic," said Corey, who is leading the Covid-19 Prevention Network. "The point of any advertising is to reveal options, to reveal choices."

Researchers need minority participation for two reasons: medicines can affect diverse populations differently, and to succeed quickly, trials need people who are likely to encounter the virus.

The ads were developed by the Covid-19 Prevention Network, which is based at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, and two advertising agencies, Socialisssima and Sam Bonds Creative. The ads are scheduled to start airing Tuesday on major television networks as well as the BET network, the Oprah Winfrey Network, TV One, Telemundo, and Univision.

Why clinical trials are seeking minority volunteers

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has urged that about 37% of the volunteers in coronavirus vaccine clinical trials be Latino, and 27% be Black.

Enrollments so far have fallen far short of that.

Last week, 16% of Moderna's new enrollments were Latino and 10% were Black. And as of August 31, 11% of Pfizer's US trial volunteers were Latino and 8% were Black.

Researchers have two reasons for wanting to improve these numbers.

Vaccines and medicines can work differently in different racial and ethnic groups, so diversity in clinical trials is important.

Despite efforts, minority enrollment in existing trials has, so far, fallen short of stated goals. Experts hope ads like this one can spur participation.

Also, in order for the vaccine clinical trials to succeed, scientists have to recruit people who have a high likelihood of encountering the virus. Otherwise, the researchers will have to wait a longer time to know if the vaccine works or not.

Black people are 2.6 times more likely to get Covid-19 than White people, and Latinos are 2.8 times more likely to get Covid-19 than White people, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Ads are not enough

Pastor Ricky Temple, who leads a large Black church in Savannah, Georgia, said he found the ads "touching."

"I think these are great. The pointing to the arm was a graceful invitation to participate