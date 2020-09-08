Labor Day has come and gone, but many retailers are still celebrating the unofficial end of summer with sales and deals on products across categories. So if you missed on out savings over the long weekend, don’t fret; CNN Underscored has rounded up the best Labor Day sales that are still going on.
Look out for plenty of solid discounts on items for the home, including mattresses, furniture and appliances. And even though the winter holidays tend to be the best time to buy new electronics, we’re still seeing plenty of deals on TVs and laptops, not to mention lots of markdowns on clothing to update your closet, including end-of-season discounts on summer-y apparel and new clothes for fall. Just be sure to start your shopping ASAP; most of these deals will be over soon.
Major retailers
- Amazon: The mega retailer’s Big Labor Day Sale is on, with deals across categories including electronics, fashion, home goods and more.
- eBay: Tech, appliances, fashion, auto and more are on sale for Labor Day at eBay.
- Etsy: Participating sellers will be offering discounts of 20% off or more from September 4 through September 9 — a great opportunity to support a small business and save.
- Lowe’s: The home retailer wants to help you bring on fall with deals on appliances, grills, decor, tools and more.
- Nordstrom: Thousands of clearance items from your favorite brands are up to 60% off, so stock up your wardrobe for fall now.
- Sam’s Club: Shop Labor Day savings on TVs, appliances, mattresses and more at the warehouse store.
- The Home Depot: Big savings on whatever your home needs — from tools and appliances to furniture and paint — are marked down now.
- Walmart: This majorly huge retailer is offering tons of rollbacks on items across categories, including many home items, electronics and more.
Home and health
- AllModern: Take up to 40% off furniture and decor, plus an extra 15% off with code EXTRA15, through September 8.
- Allswell: Snag a new mattress and more, with 15% off Luxe and Supreme models and 20% off everything else (excluding bed frames, toppers and Littles) with code PERFECTROOM through September 8.
- Apt2B: Take 15% off storewide, or 20% off orders $2,499+ and 25% off orders $3,999+ through September 8.
- Ashley HomeStore: Enjoy up to 30% off, plus an additional 10% off with code LDAY10 for Labor Day.
- Beautyrest: Save up to $300 on Beautyrest mattresses through September 14.
- Bio Bidet: Snag up to 25% off top-selling bidet models through September 11.
- Burrow: Save up to $500 at this popular furniture brand with code LDW through September 13.
- Colgate: Take 20% off sitewide with code 20OFF through September 8.
- Crate & Barrel: Save up to 70% on upholstery and a range of clearance items.
- Dyson: The Dyson V8 Absolute Pro is $150 off through September 12.
- Ghirardelli: Load up on tasty treats with select items up to 35% off at the Summer Clearance Sale.
- GlassesUSA.com: Now through September 12, get 65% off regular frames (including eyeglasses, sunglasses, and prescription sunglasses), plus free shipping, with code LABOR65, and 25% off premium frames with code LABORDES25.
- Helix Sleep: Save up to $200 on a mattress, plus get two free Dream pillows, through September 8.
- Houzz: Save on furniture, decor, appliances and more at Houzz’s Labor Day Sale, now through September 11.
- Joss & Main: Score an extra 15% off furniture and decor with code TAKE15 through September 8.
- Minted: Enjoy 15% off baby and kids, 15% off graduation cards, 15% off wedding, 25% off save the dates and more with code LABORDAY through September 8.
- Modsy: Update your space with up to 30% off furniture and decor through September 8.
- Nest Bedding: Take 20% off sitewide with the code NESTLOVE through September 14.
- Peacock Alley: Save 25% on luxe bedding, bath linens and more at The R&R Event.
- Purple: Take up to $350 off mattresses and select sleep bundles for a limited time.
- Raymour & Flanigan: The furniture retailer’s entire site is 15% to 20% off through September 14.
- Rifle Paper Co.: Take 20% off your purchase (excluding wallpaper) with code LABORDAY at the End of Summer Sale, through September 8.
- Saatchi Art: Take 15% off original art over $1,000 with code ENDOFSUMMER15, and 10% off all other original art with code ENDOFSUMMER10.
- Serta: Save up to $400 on an iComfort Mattress through September 14.
- Shutterfly: Score unlimited free photo book pages with code FREEPAGES, plus save up to 40% sitewide through September 8.
- Tempur-Pedic: Save up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets.
- The Container Store: Custom closets are up to 25% off from Elfa, Avera and Laren.
- Uncommon Goods: More than 100 items are starting at 30% off for the holiday weekend.
Fashion and beauty
- Adidas: Take 25% off sitewide, including sale items, with code SALE25 through September 9.
- Aerosoles: Shop the End of Summer Sale for 40% off sale and outlet items.
- American Eagle: Joggers, sweatshirts and jeans are up to 30% off.
- Ann Taylor: Take 50% off your purchase as you “sale” into the long weekend.
- Boden: Take 15% off sitewide on September 8 only, and 10% off sitewide on September 9.
- Bonobos: Bestsellers start at just $28 at the Labor Day Warehouse Sale.
- Brooks Brothers: Get 30% to 50% off brand favorite styles through September 8.
- Calvin Klein: Take 25% off your purchase of $75+, 30% off orders of $100+, or 40% off orders $125+ with code MORE.
- Champion: Snag up to 40% off at The Big Finish Event through September 15.
- Chi: Hair care and tools are 25% off with code BTS25.
- Chico’s: Buy more, save more with up to 70% off markdowns and deals starting at $12.
- Columbia: Almost everything is 25% off through September 8.
- Crocs: A variety of comfortable styles are up to 60% off.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Save up to 50% on everything you need to get active from top brands.
- Faherty Brand: Shop the Epic Summer Sale for up to 70% off warm-weather
- Hanky Panky: Lingerie and sleepwear is up to 75% off at this end-of-season sale.
- Indochino: Save up to 40% on hundreds of suits, coats, shirts and more.
- Jos. A. Bank: Sport coats are starting at $69, dress shirts are four for $110, shorts are just $25, and polo shirts are three for $99, plus take an extra 30% off clearance.
- Kate Spade: Bag a new handbag, accessories and apparel with an extra 40% off sale styles using code HEATINGUP through September 8.
- L.L.Bean: Clearance items are up to 60% off.
- Lands’ End: Receive up to 40% off full-price styles, and up to 75% off clearance styles with code AUTUMN.
- Levi’s: Take 30% off orders of $100 or more with code FALLDOWN to prepare for a new season.
- Lord & Taylor: Everything is 20% to 50% off sitewide at the department store’s Going Out of Business Sale.
- Lucky Brand: Regular price styles, including new arrivals, are 30% off.
- Lululemon: Tons of activewear styles are on sale in the We Made Too Much section.
- Madewell: Take up to 50% off summer and fall styles with code HIFALL.
- Nike: Take up to 40% off activewear and athleisure sale styles from this top brand.
- Olay: Take 25% off sitewide, plus 50% off clearance with code OLAY50, through September 8.
- Puma: Take an extra 30% off sale and outlet styles, plus free shipping on orders $35+ with code 30MORE through September 9.
- Ray-Ban: Take $30 off polarized sunglasses and custom styles.
- Rhone: Take up to 50% off on select items through September 8.
- Soko Glam: Take 20% off sitewide at the Friends and Family sale through September 8 with code SHARETHELOVE.
- Sunglass Hut: Shop the Semi-Annual Sale for big savings on shades of all shapes and sizes.
- Toms: The Surprise Sale is on, featuring up to 65% off tons of styles for the whole family, including sandals, slip-ons, sneakers and more.
- Ugg: Ugg’s Closet is open! Save big on select styles for a limited time.
- Ulta: Shop the beauty retailer’s 21 Days of Beauty event for up to 50% off new favorites every day.
- Vineyard Vines: Take up to 80% off sale styles with code WHALE through September 8.
Tech and electronics
- Acer: Take 40% off a Swift 7 Laptop and up to 20% off monitors and desktops through September 9.
- Dell: Take up to 50% off a wide selection of laptops and desktops.
- HP: Save up to 60% on select products including laptops, desktops, printers, monitors and more accessories.
- GoPro: Save $100 on the HERO8 Black camera and bundle.
- Lenovo: Save up to 65% on select doorbusters, including PCs, laptops and tablets.
- Microsoft: Several Surface deals are happening now, with up to $380 in savings.
- Monoprice: Save up to 55% on 3D printers, speakers, smart home, storage and more.
For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.