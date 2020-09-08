Labor Day has come and gone, but many retailers are still celebrating the unofficial end of summer with sales and deals on products across categories. So if you missed on out savings over the long weekend, don’t fret; CNN Underscored has rounded up the best Labor Day sales that are still going on.

Look out for plenty of solid discounts on items for the home, including mattresses, furniture and appliances. And even though the winter holidays tend to be the best time to buy new electronics, we’re still seeing plenty of deals on TVs and laptops, not to mention lots of markdowns on clothing to update your closet, including end-of-season discounts on summer-y apparel and new clothes for fall. Just be sure to start your shopping ASAP; most of these deals will be over soon.

Major retailers

Amazon : The mega retailer’s Big Labor Day Sale is on, with deals across categories including electronics, fashion, home goods and more.

eBay : Tech, appliances, fashion, auto and more are on sale for Labor Day at eBay.

Etsy : Participating sellers will be offering discounts of 20% off or more from September 4 through September 9 — a great opportunity to support a small business and save.

Lowe’s : The home retailer wants to help you bring on fall with deals on appliances, grills, decor, tools and more.

Nordstrom : Thousands of clearance items from your favorite brands are up to 60% off, so stock up your wardrobe for fall now.

Sam’s Club : Shop Labor Day savings on TVs, appliances, mattresses and more at the warehouse store.

The Home Depot : Big savings on whatever your home needs — from tools and appliances to furniture and paint — are marked down now.

Walmart : This majorly huge retailer is offering tons of rollbacks on items across categories, including many home items, electronics and more.

Home and health

Fashion and beauty

Tech and electronics

Acer : Take 40% off a Swift 7 Laptop and up to 20% off monitors and desktops through September 9.

Dell : Take up to 50% off a wide selection of laptops and desktops.

HP : Save up to 60% on select products including laptops, desktops, printers, monitors and more accessories.

GoPro : Save $100 on the HERO8 Black camera and bundle.

Lenovo : Save up to 65% on select doorbusters, including PCs, laptops and tablets.

Microsoft : Several Surface deals are happening now, with up to $380 in savings.

Monoprice : Save up to 55% on 3D printers, speakers, smart home, storage and more.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.