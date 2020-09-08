eBay is turning 25 this year, and while that might be a little hard to believe, the retailer is celebrating by giving shoppers massive discounts on some of the top brands sold through its site. Through September 8, check out eBay’s 25th Anniversary Sale for major discounts on electronics, home and garden, and apparel from brands like KitchenAid, Puma, Champion, Dyson and more.

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals happening during the sale — check them out and shop them below before the discounts disappear.

Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Refurbished ($379.99, originally $699.99; ebay.com)

Dyson V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Refurbished PHOTO: eBay

Being at home more correlates with doing a little more vacuuming (unfortunately), but here to make the job easier is Dyson’s V10. One of the most powerful cordless models out there, this vacuum really gets into the depths of carpet fibers to get the ground-in dirt, dust and fur out — making it perfect for homes with pets.

KitchenAid 600 Professional Series Stand Mixer, 6-Quart Silver, Refurbished ($279, originally $399.99; ebay.com)

KitchenAid 600 Professional Series Stand Mixer, 6-Quart Silver, Seller Refurbished PHOTO: eBay

Ah, the iconic KitchenAid stand mixer. This one has a 575-watt motor and 10 speeds to get most any job done — including the capacity to make up to 13 dozen cookies in one batch. (Just keep in mind that this model doesn’t come with a pouring shield.)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones ($219.99, originally $299.99; ebay.com)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones PHOTO: eBay

Audiophiles love Bose’s high-tech wireless headphones, which give you the quality you expect from the company with a ton of other great features if your music-listening takes you on the go. They come with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa built in (meaning you get hands-free access to your music), enable clear voice calls and have incredible noise-canceling powers. Top if off with 20 hours of battery life, and you’ve got some great headphones on your hands (or head).

ASICS Women’s GEL-Quantum 360 4 Running Shoes ($75.15, originally $160; ebay.com)

ASICS Women's GEL-Quantum 360 4 Running Shoes PHOTO: eBay

Running and walking is hard on your feet without sufficient cushioning — and that’s what these shoes, now half off, are all about. Made with Asics’ GEL Cushioning technology, these shoes ease the sting of impact to help keep joints and feet comfortable. The upper is also designed for comfort, thanks to a stretch mesh that hugs the foot without seams or creases.

KitchenAid Food Chopper Processor, 3.5 Cup Cocoa Silver, Manufacturer Refurbished ($29.99, was $59.99, ebay.com)

KitchenAid Food Chopper Processor, 3.5 Cup Cocoa Silver, Manufacturer Refurbished PHOTO: eBay

A summer of lockdown means many of us have been using our kitchens a little more than we thought we would, or at least broadening our range of recipes. As it turns out, the right tools really do make prepping things a lot easier. Whip up hummus, pico de gallo, salad dressings and more in this refurbished mini food processor while it’s on sale for 50% off.

Egyptian Comfort 1800 Count 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set (starting at $9.99, originally $87.99; ebay.com)

Egyptian Comfort 1800 Count 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set PHOTO: eBay

At almost 90% off, this deal on sheets is pretty amazing. The deep-pocket set of sheets are made out of not cotton, but microfiber that’s just as durable as cotton and smooth to the touch, thanks to a 1800 thread count.

