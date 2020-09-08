Is there any easier way to look polished than by throwing on a dress? And what’s better than a summer day dress? A dress with, that’s right, pockets.

During the pandemic, extra convenient storage for everything from your face mask to your hand sanitizer has become more necessary than ever, and pockets in dresses fill that need. Plus, they give you somewhere to put your hands, particularly when you’re still trying to avoid touching your face. From midi to maxi to different shirt varieties, start scrolling for our roundup of best dresses with pockets.

Maxi dresses with pockets

Grecerelle Maxi Dress (starting at $18.99; amazon.com)

Grecerelle Maxi Dress PHOTO: Amazon

In loads of colors and prints, this is your throw-on-and-go-anywhere option.

CocoLeoStudio Cotton + Linen V-Neck Short Sleeve Dress With Pockets ($86.25, originally $115; etsy.com)

CocoLeoStudio Cotton + Linen V-Neck Short Sleeve Dress With Pockets PHOTO: Etsy

Very chic, very comfortable.

SistersBrand Nina Maxi Dress ($61.48, originally $68.32; etsy.com)

SistersBrand Nina Maxi Dress PHOTO: Etsy

Fits like a T-shirt but wears like a proper office dress.

T-shirt dresses with pockets

Merokeety Midi Dress With Pockets (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

Merokeety Midi Dress With Pockets PHOTO: Amazon

We’re so into the subtly contrasting striped design and the cute front pocket.

Asos Design Tall Swing T-Shirt Dress With Concealed Pockets ($29; asos.com)

Asos Design Tall Swing T-Shirt Dress With Concealed Pockets PHOTO: Asos

The T-shirt dress you need at least one of.

Women Mercerized Cotton Short-Sleeve Long Dress ($14.90, originally $19.90; uniqlo.com)

Women Mercerized Cotton Short-Sleeve Long Dress PHOTO: Uniqlo

The perfectly straight cut gives this tee option a sophisticated, urbane feel.

Plus-size dresses with pockets

Who What Wear Women’s Plus-Size Short-Sleeve Dress ($21.44, originally $32.99; target.com)

Who What Wear Women's Plus-Size Short-Sleeve Dress PHOTO: Target

A super cute vintage sweatshirt in belted shirtdress form.

Brave Soul Plus Moss Slouchy Pocket Sweater Dress ($18.70, originally $49; asos.com)

Brave Soul Plus Moss Slouchy Pocket Sweater Dress PHOTO: Asos

Perfect for fall and winter, this super comfy sweater dress (that’s a real bargain) has pockets on both sides.

Who What Wear Women’s Plus-Size Short-Sleeve Dress ($25.89, originally $36.99; target.com)

Who What Wear Women's Plus-Size Short-Sleeve Dress PHOTO: Target

With a ruffled hem and shoulders, and sweet plaid print, this is the epitome of fun.

Swing dresses with pockets

Women Mercerized Cotton Half-Sleeve A-Line Dress ($19.90; uniqlo.com)

Women Mercerized Cotton Half-Sleeve A-Line Dress PHOTO: Uniqlo

This one takes you straight through fall and into boot and cardigan season.

Isn’t She Lovely Minidress ($70; freepeople.com)

Isn't She Lovely Minidress PHOTO: Free People

Veers into sweater territory, and we couldn’t welcome that more.

Puff-Sleeve Button-Front Minidress ($27.60, originally $69; abercrombie.com)

Puff-Sleeve Button-Front Minidress PHOTO: Abercrombie

Just the height of adorable.

Black dresses with pockets

Lush Novak 3/4 Sleeve Shift Dress ($29.97; nordstromrack.com)

Lush Novak 3/4 Sleeve Shift Dress PHOTO: Nordstrom Rack

A definitive day dress at a very appealing price, and available in seven colors.

Madewell Button-Front Gauze Midi Dress ($108; nordstrom.com)

Madewell Button-Front Gauze Midi Dress PHOTO: Madewell

There’s a sort of Bohemian quality to this one.

PrettyGarden Sheath Belted Dress With Pockets (starting at $21.89; amazon.com)

PrettyGarden Sheath Belted Dress With Pockets PHOTO: Amazon

Belted and with a wide boatneck, this bargain sheath can be dressed up or down.

Midi dresses with pockets

Universal Thread Women’s Sleeveless Tiered Ruffle Dress ($24.49, originally $34.99; target.com)

Universal Thread Women's Sleeveless Tiered Ruffle Dress PHOTO: Target

With tiers and ruffle sleeves, it doesn’t get much sweeter than this.

Angashion Swing Midi Dress With Pockets (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)

Angashion Swing Midi Dress with Pockets PHOTO: Amazon

This one makes us nostalgic for IRL outdoor music festival season.

Shirtdresses with pockets

Universal Thread Women’s Short-Sleeve Shirtdress ($23.79, originally $27.99; target.com)

Universal Thread Women's Short-Sleeve Shirtdress PHOTO: Target

Simultaneously lightweight and rugged, with utilitarian front and side pockets.

LenokLinencom Washed Linen Dress With Pockets ($59.50, originally $85; etsy.com)

LenokLinencom Washed Linen Dress With Pockets PHOTO: Etsy

So fresh, crisp, pretty and very ‘60s.

Monki Oversized Shirt Dress With Utility Pockets ($40.95, originally $64; asos.com)

Monki Oversized Shirt Dress With Utility Pockets PHOTO: Asos

There are a million different ways to style this versatile number.