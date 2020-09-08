Is there any easier way to look polished than by throwing on a dress? And what’s better than a summer day dress? A dress with, that’s right, pockets.
During the pandemic, extra convenient storage for everything from your face mask to your hand sanitizer has become more necessary than ever, and pockets in dresses fill that need. Plus, they give you somewhere to put your hands, particularly when you’re still trying to avoid touching your face. From midi to maxi to different shirt varieties, start scrolling for our roundup of best dresses with pockets.
Maxi dresses with pockets
Grecerelle Maxi Dress (starting at $18.99; amazon.com)
In loads of colors and prints, this is your throw-on-and-go-anywhere option.
CocoLeoStudio Cotton + Linen V-Neck Short Sleeve Dress With Pockets ($86.25, originally $115; etsy.com)
Very chic, very comfortable.
SistersBrand Nina Maxi Dress ($61.48, originally $68.32; etsy.com)
Fits like a T-shirt but wears like a proper office dress.
T-shirt dresses with pockets
Merokeety Midi Dress With Pockets (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)
We’re so into the subtly contrasting striped design and the cute front pocket.
Asos Design Tall Swing T-Shirt Dress With Concealed Pockets ($29; asos.com)
The T-shirt dress you need at least one of.
Women Mercerized Cotton Short-Sleeve Long Dress ($14.90, originally $19.90; uniqlo.com)
The perfectly straight cut gives this tee option a sophisticated, urbane feel.
Plus-size dresses with pockets
Who What Wear Women’s Plus-Size Short-Sleeve Dress ($21.44, originally $32.99; target.com)
A super cute vintage sweatshirt in belted shirtdress form.
Brave Soul Plus Moss Slouchy Pocket Sweater Dress ($18.70, originally $49; asos.com)
Perfect for fall and winter, this super comfy sweater dress (that’s a real bargain) has pockets on both sides.
Who What Wear Women’s Plus-Size Short-Sleeve Dress ($25.89, originally $36.99; target.com)
With a ruffled hem and shoulders, and sweet plaid print, this is the epitome of fun.
Swing dresses with pockets
Women Mercerized Cotton Half-Sleeve A-Line Dress ($19.90; uniqlo.com)
This one takes you straight through fall and into boot and cardigan season.
Isn’t She Lovely Minidress ($70; freepeople.com)
Veers into sweater territory, and we couldn’t welcome that more.
Puff-Sleeve Button-Front Minidress ($27.60, originally $69; abercrombie.com)
Just the height of adorable.
Black dresses with pockets
Lush Novak 3/4 Sleeve Shift Dress ($29.97; nordstromrack.com)
A definitive day dress at a very appealing price, and available in seven colors.
Madewell Button-Front Gauze Midi Dress ($108; nordstrom.com)
There’s a sort of Bohemian quality to this one.
PrettyGarden Sheath Belted Dress With Pockets (starting at $21.89; amazon.com)
Belted and with a wide boatneck, this bargain sheath can be dressed up or down.
Midi dresses with pockets
Universal Thread Women’s Sleeveless Tiered Ruffle Dress ($24.49, originally $34.99; target.com)
With tiers and ruffle sleeves, it doesn’t get much sweeter than this.
Angashion Swing Midi Dress With Pockets (starting at $19.99; amazon.com)
This one makes us nostalgic for IRL outdoor music festival season.
Shirtdresses with pockets
Universal Thread Women’s Short-Sleeve Shirtdress ($23.79, originally $27.99; target.com)
Simultaneously lightweight and rugged, with utilitarian front and side pockets.
LenokLinencom Washed Linen Dress With Pockets ($59.50, originally $85; etsy.com)
So fresh, crisp, pretty and very ‘60s.
Monki Oversized Shirt Dress With Utility Pockets ($40.95, originally $64; asos.com)
There are a million different ways to style this versatile number.