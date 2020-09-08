They say money can’t buy you happiness. But money can buy you something that will at least make you feel momentarily happier, which is worth something, right? With so much on our minds right now, our emotions are a little out of whack. Even as we transition into cooler temperatures while trying to stay at home and socially distanced, it’s important to find ways to remind ourselves of everything that’s good.

If you’re looking for a little bit of joy, we think the items below just might do the trick. Get ready to smile!

Forever Together Photo Coasters (starting at $65; uncommongoods.com)

Immediately dive back into your most precious memories every time you take a drink with these photo coasters, complete with customizable captions.

Dr. Martens 1461 Floral Oxford Shoes ($129.95; zappos.com)

These Doc Martens are called Wanderlust for a reason. This ‘90s print will instantly transport you to a floral paradise of your dreams.

Nordic Ware Smiley Face Pancake Pan ($34.42; amazon.com)

It’s hard to argue with a smiley face pancake.

ModCloth x Collectif Good Golly A-Line Skirt ($59.99, originally $69; modcloth.com)

How can a bright yellow, polka-dot A-line skirt not cheer you up? Pair this with your favorite accessories and you’ll literally be sunshine on a cloudy day.

FunkyMonkey Double Buckle Comfort Slides (starting at $14.99; amazon.com)

These are the quintessential warm-weather slides, but the colors light up even the brightest summer day. For less than $20, reviewers love them for their supreme comfort and versatility.

The face of this beautiful eyeglass holder was made by HSSS, a nonprofit in India that supports underprivileged artisans. Now you’re helping a great cause and not desperately searching for your glasses.

Smoko Heated Slipper ($35; urbanoutfitters.com)

Got cold feet about your upcoming big day? Literally heat them up with these cute and cozy heated slippers. They’re even available as narwhals on Amazon.

Gund Pusheen Snackables Cat Plush Stuffed Animal ($4.30, originally $25; amazon.com)

How can you not smile when you’re cuddled up next to this adorable stuffed animal? This plush tabby cat was made to be hugged on the worst of days.

1901 Leaf Print Short-Sleeve Button-Down Shirt ($29.75, originally $59.50; nordstrom.com)

Having a bad day? Wearing this shirt will have you daydreaming of chilling out on a tropical island.

Click and Grow Smart Garden 3 Indoor Herb Garden ($99.95; amazon.com)

Feel the pride of bringing new plant life into the world and watch your (edible) greenery grow with this indoor herb garden.

Kingwork Aigoceer Essential Oil Diffuser ($31.99; amazon.com)

Don’t underestimate the power of a mood-uplifting scent. Combine your favorite essential oils with this diffuser Himalayan salt lamp for some serious aromatherapy.

Garden Party Pocket Notebook Set ($10; riflepaperco.com or $11.94, originally $12.95; amazon.com)

Black-and-white composition notebooks are so last year. Note-taking has never been so vibrant with these colorful floral notebooks.

Brilliant Ideas Cloud Message Board LED Neon Sign ($18; urbanoutfitters.com)

Prep for sweet dreams with this cloud message board. Not only can this send good vibes your way in your sleep, but you’ll be hype to see it once you awaken.

Vans Old Skool III Backpack ($36; nordstrom.com)

For going back to school or back to work, or just to lug your stuff around, this floral print backpack will help your daily tasks feel less like a chore.

Positive Vibes Mug ($14; anthropologie.com)

Woke up on the wrong side of the bed? Getting your caffeine fix with this cheerful mug will make you appreciate the day ahead.

Heartbeat Makeup Vanity Mirror ($20; urbanoutfitters.com)

The most important relationship you’ll ever have is the one with yourself. Feel the love with this LED heartbeat makeup vanity mirror.

Long-Distance Friendship Lamp (starting at $99; uncommongoods.com)

In some cases, a long-distance friendship can be harder than a long-distance relationship. Be reminded that your friends are thinking of you with this light-up friendship lamp.

Chunky Sketchpad Set ($20; urbanoutfitters.com)

Doodling is the perfect way to get your mind off any current stressors. You won’t hesitate to create your next masterpiece with this chunky sketchpad.

Broken charging cables are such a buzzkill. Protect yours from damage with these adorable animal accessories that’ll make you smile at each charge.

Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Ambrosia Slide Sandal ($39.98, originally $99.95; nordstrom.com)

Sometimes the only thing that can put a smile on your face is a new pair of shoes. This sandal is the perfect combination of sleek and playful.

Good Vibes Sticker Set ($5; urbanoutfitters.com)

There’s something so nostalgic about getting new stickers that makes us feel like a kid again. Decorate your water bottles, technology and more with these to radiate good vibes.

Rifle Paper Co. Recipe Tin ($34; riflepaperco.com)

Cooking can sometimes feel more like a chore than a thrilling experience. Add some cheer to your next meal with this floral recipe tin.

Merkury Innovations Motion Glo LED Strip Light ($12.95; urbanoutfitters.com)

Shine some literal light on your gloomy day with these neon LED strip lights. They’re motion-sensored, so stick them anywhere your heart desires.

Sunny Cropped Cardigan ($98; anthropologie.com)

With this bright cropped cardigan, you’ll be adding some joy to any outfit. This one is cozy and oversized, so it’ll feel as comforting as a warm hug.

Decorative Bicycle Bells ($20; uncommongoods.com)

Adorable bike accessory and necessary safety measure? This colorful bicycle bell is a double win.

Happy Bangle Cuff Bracelet ($18; anthropologie.com)

A subtle reminder to choose happiness might be all you need. Up your arm candy with this meaningful cuff bracelet.

Sound-Activated Light Blocks (starting at $30; uncommongoods.com)

Toys definitely aren’t just for kids. Use your imagination to create the sculpture of your dreams, then plug it in to illuminate it. Turn on sound-activation mode so that it glows on command.

Fruit Salad Statement Necklace ($39; modcloth.com)

This fruit salad necklace is a statement piece that totally sparks joy and will add excitement to any outfit.

Bluetooth Banana Phone ($40; uncommongoods.com)

Ditch your smartphone for boring conference calls. Give yourself something to laugh at with this Bluetooth-powered banana phone.

Elwood the Unicorn Cereal Bowl ($42; uncommongoods.com)

A daily morning bowl of cereal can be so blah. Make it a little more dreamy with this unicorn-designed bowl.

With Flying Colors Cropped Jumpsuit ($84.99, originally $99; modcloth.com)

This sleeveless, cropped jumpsuit will work for any silhouette and put a smile on your face anytime you check yourself out in the mirror.

Fred Fortune Cookie Bookmark Set ($6.99; urbanoutfitters.com)

You never knew you needed this decorative bookmark set. The cute fortune cookie will make you want to pop open your current read, then you’ll be reminded that the best is yet to come.

H&M Printed Swim Shorts ($17.99; hm.com)

Don’t be sad summer’s nearly over; be glad it happened. Savor your last few days in the sun with these bright printed swim shorts.

Topshop Tie-Dye Jogger Pants ($58; nordstrom.com)

The tie-dye trend isn’t going anywhere soon. Shake up your athleisure looks with these fun print joggers.

Standard Baggu Reusable Shopping Bag ($12; amazon.com)

Add some joy to your next grocery store run with one of Baggu’s reusable shopping bags. Available in 44 fun patterns and colors, this holds up to 50 pounds and even folds into a convenient pouch.