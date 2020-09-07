Ireland's lacrosse team gives its spot in an international tournament to a Native American team

(CNN) In a remarkable show of sportsmanship, Ireland's lacrosse team is withdrawing from an international tournament to allow a Native American team to play instead.

"It's simply the right thing to do," Michael Kennedy, chief executive officer of Ireland Lacrosse, said in a statement

"We are a proud member of World Lacrosse and we recognize the importance of The World Games to the continued growth of our sport. As much as our players would have been honored to compete, we know the right thing is for the Iroquois Nationals to represent our sport on this international stage."

Eight teams were selected to participate based on where the team finished in the 2018 Federation of International Lacrosse World Championship. The Iroquois finished third and Ireland finished 12th, but the Nationals were initially deemed ineligible to compete by the International World Games Association (IWGA).