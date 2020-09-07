Poker legend Mike Sexton dies at 72

(CNN) Beloved poker commentator and champion Mike Sexton, nicknamed the "Ambassador of Poker" for his lifelong promotion of the game, has died at 72.

World Poker Tour and partypoker , an online poker company Sexton cofounded, confirmed his death. Fellow poker champ Linda Johnson said Sexton "had been battling prostate cancer" that had spread to other organs shortly before his death.

Sexton had a hand in every aspect of poker -- broadcast, business and the game itself. Surviving poker greats say the game wouldn't be as successful as it is today without his influence.

Mike Sexton helped found partypoker, a successful online cards table.

Sexton was a longtime commentator for World Poker Tour, which hosts international televised tournaments, with broadcasting partner Vince Van Patten.

As a player, he won nearly $7 million since his debut in the 1980s. His competitors hardly winced when he'd take their chips because he was so widely liked, actress and poker player Jennifer Tilly tweeted after learning of his death.