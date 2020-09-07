Louisville names Black woman as new interim police chief

(CNN) The mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, appointed a new interim police chief Monday, naming Yvette Gentry, a Black woman, to the role.

Gentry will replace Robert Schroeder, who is retiring, Mayor Greg Fischer announced Monday. She previously was chief of community building in the city government, and before that, she was a police officer for more than 20 years.

"Yvette brings the kind of unique experience and strong community relationships need to lead LMPD until a permanent chief is in place, and she is passionate about working to help her city reimagine public safety and address systemic racism," Fischer said.

In a tearful address to reporters, Gentry said she is dedicated to working toward a better police department but hopes the community can work together to that goal.

"I appreciate the opportunity. This was not easy for us, Greg Fischer, was it?" Gentry said. "This is going to signal some change. A new day is coming."

Read More