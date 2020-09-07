Kentucky driver failed to fool police with hand-drawn license plate

(CNN) A Kentucky driver's DIY license plate didn't quite fool the police.

Millersburg Police Department officers conducted a traffic stop on September 2 after spotting a license plate that seemed a bit out of place, officials said.

From a distance, the homemade license plate looked somewhat like the real deal. Although marker strokes are visible, its numbers and letters are well-drawn and resemble the state plate.

But the tag was missing one key detail -- the registration sticker.

After further investigation, police determined that the vehicle driver had no insurance and was driving with a suspended license.

