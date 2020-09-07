6-year-old boy among 5 people shot during Brooklyn J'Ourvet celebration

(CNN) A 6-year-old boy who was shot in the leg was among five people injured in a shooting that occurred during a celebration that has often been marred by violence.

The boy and four others were in a crowd in Brooklyn during J'Ourvet, a celebration of West Indian heritage that takes place before dawn followed by the West Indian Day Parade on Labor Day in New York.

However, the parade was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Investigators are now trying to find the gunman and determine why they shot into the crowd, the official said.

"More than likely, the people shot were not the intended targets," said a law enforcement official with knowledge of the investigation, adding that the area has experienced heavy gang activity.

Read More