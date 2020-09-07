Suspect arrested over deadly knife attack in Birmingham

(CNN) A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and seven counts of attempted murder over a series of stabbings in Birmingham, England, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

"The suspect was detained at an address in Selly Oak at around 4am [UK time] after our detectives worked through the night in a bid to catch the man responsible," West Midlands Police said in a statement.

A 23-year-old man died in the attack. A man and a woman, aged 19 and 32, suffered serious stab wounds and remain in hospital in a critical condition, according to police. Five other people, aged between 23 and 33, were less seriously hurt.

The stabbings took place over a roughly two-hour stretch from 12.30 a.m. to 2.30 a.m local time on Sunday, at several locations in central Birmingham on Constitution Hill, Livery Street, Irving Street and Hurst Street.

West Midlands Police Chief Superintendent Steve Graham said Sunday that police were treating the incidents as a "linked series."

