(CNN) World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will not be in Paris to defend her French Open tennis title.

The Australian said in a statement that she would not be traveling to Europe in part because of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as factoring in her lack of preparedness to play at Roland Garros.

"It has been a difficult decision to make but unfortunately I will not be competing in Europe this year," Barty said in a statement. "Last year's French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly.

"There are two reasons for my decision. The first is the health risks that still exist with Covid. The second is my preparation, which has not been ideal without my coach being able to train with me due to the state border closures in Australia.

"I wish the players and the French Federation all the best for a successful tournament.

