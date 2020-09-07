It is highly unlikely that food is a source of Covid-19 contamination, experts say

(CNN) A team of experts on food contamination says it is highly unlikely that food is a source of Covid-19 transmission.

The International Commission on Microbiological Specifications for Foods (ICMSF) looked at the evidence that coronavirus might be carried on food or its packing and found very little.

Their finding mirrors earlier reporting from the US Food and Drug Administration that there is no real risk of getting the virus that causes Covid-19 from food or food packaging.

"To date, there has not been any evidence that food, food packaging or food handling is a source or important transmission route for SARS-CoV-2 resulting in Covid-19," the organization said in a statement.

"There are no foods that should be considered a risk or warrant consideration as a vector for SARS-CoV-2."

