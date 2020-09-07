Kylian Mbappe tests positive for Covid-19 while playing with France

(CNN) French football star Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty, the French Football Federation (FFF) announced on Monday.

Mbappe took a test on Monday morning that returned positive, the FFF said, and was then isolated from the French national team. France is scheduled to play at home in Paris on Tuesday against Croatia in a UEFA Nations League match.

Mbappe played for France against Sweden on Saturday, scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win.

PSG are set to begin their domestic season on Thursday, but the availability of several of their players is in question following the spate of positive tests.

