Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is out of a coma, hospital says

By Frederik Pleitgen, CNN

Updated 9:49 AM ET, Mon September 7, 2020

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia on February 24, 2019
Berlin (CNN)Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is out of a medically induced coma, the German hospital where he is being treated said in a statement on Monday.

Navalny "is being weaned off mechanical ventilation" and "is responding to verbal stimuli," Berlin's Charite Hospital said. "It remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning," the hospital added.
Navalny, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, became sick from suspected poisoning on a flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk last month.
The German government said that tests on Navalny showed "unequivocal evidence" of the use of Novichok, a Soviet-era chemical nerve agent.
    This is a breaking story, more to follow.