The unofficial end of summer is upon us. Labor Day has arrived, and hundreds of retailers are celebrating with sales and deals on products across categories. And because you probably don’t want to spend your extra weekend day scouring the internet for savings, CNN Underscored has done the heavy lifting for you. See below for a round up of the best Labor Day sales to shop right now.

Look out for plenty of solid discounts on items for the home, including mattresses, furniture and appliances. And even though the winter holidays tend to be the best time to buy new electronics, we’re still seeing plenty of deals on TVs and laptops, not to mention lots of markdowns on clothing to update your closet, including end-of-season discounts on summer-y apparel and new clothes for fall. Just be sure to start your shopping ASAP; most of these deals will be over by tomorrow.

Major retailers

Amazon : The mega retailer’s Big Labor Day Sale is on, with deals across categories including electronics, fashion, home goods and more.

Bed Bath & Beyond : The store is your go-to for everything home, and now you can save on Dyson and Shark vacuums, pillows, comforters, duvet covers, bath accessories and more.

Best Buy : Appliances both small and large are on sale for the holiday at Best Buy.

eBay : Tech, appliances, fashion, auto and more are on sale for Labor Day at eBay.

Etsy : Participating sellers will be offering discounts of 20% off or more from September 4 through September 9 — a great opportunity to support a small business and save.

Kohl’s : Take an extra $10 off purchases of $25 with code LABORDAY through September 7.

Lowe’s : The home retailer wants to help you bring on fall with deals on appliances, grills, decor, tools and more.

Macy’s : Whether you want to add to your closet or upgrade your home, Macy’s has the deals you need with up to 60% off on more than 100,000 items.

Nordstrom : Thousands of clearance items from your favorite brands are up to 60% off, so stock up your wardrobe for fall now.

Overstock : Thousands of items are up to 70% off at the Labor Day Blowout, plus everything ships free.

Sam’s Club : Shop Labor Day savings on TVs, appliances, mattresses and more at the warehouse store.

Target : Clothing, furniture, bedding, headphones, cleaning items and more are all seeing specials at Target for Labor Day.

The Home Depot : Big savings on whatever your home needs — from tools and appliances to furniture and paint — are marked down now.

Walmart : This majorly huge retailer is offering tons of rollbacks on items across categories, including many home items, electronics and more.

Wayfair : One of the internet’s favorite decor and furniture retailers, Wayfair is slashing home goods prices by up to 70% for the holiday weekend.

Home and health

Burrow PHOTO: Burrow

Tuft & Needle PHOTO: Tuft & Needle

Fashion and beauty

Adidas : Take 25% off sitewide, including sale items, with code SALE25 through September 9.

Aerie : All sweatshirts are 40% off, leggings are 30% off, and bras are up to 40% off for maximum comfort over the holiday weekend.

Aerosoles : Shop the End of Summer Sale for 40% off sale and outlet items.

American Eagle : Joggers, sweatshirts and jeans are up to 30% off.

Ann Taylor : Take 50% off your purchase as you “sale” into the long weekend.

Anthropologie : Take an extra 25% off all sale items for a limited time.

Athleta : Take an extra 30% off already marked down dresses and jackets with code EXTRAEXTRA.

Backcountry : Shop the Labor Day Sale for up to 50% off top brands like The North Face, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear and more.

Banana Republic : Take 40% off your purchase, no code needed.

Ban.do : All sale items are an extra 25% off with code EXTRAEXTRA through September 7.

Bandier : Take an extra 40% off sale items for a total of up to 80% off through September 7.

BaubleBar : Snag new jewelry and accessories for less, since all sale items are $20 or less.

Bliss : The Lemon & Sage Collection is 30% off through September 7.

Bloomingdales : Take up to 75% off select items through September 7.

Boden : Take 20% off sitewide through September 7 with code K7L9.

Bonobos : Bestsellers start at just $28 at the Labor Day Warehouse Sale.

Boohoo : Everything is 60% off for a new season.

Clarks PHOTO: Clarks

Ray-Ban PHOTO: Ray-Ban

Tech and electronics

Acer : Take 40% off a Swift 7 Laptop and up to 20% off monitors and desktops through September 9.

Adorama : Shop loads of deals on audio, cameras, smartwatches, computers and much more.

Case-Mate : Get new cases with 30% off sitewide with code LDW30 through September 7.

Casetify : Score 20% off sitewide with code LABOR20 through September 7, with accessories starting at just $12.

CodeSpark : Help your kids learn to code with lifetime access to CodeSpark Academy for 50% off with code LABOR50 through September 7.

Dell : Take up to 50% off a wide selection of laptops and desktops.

HP : Save up to 60% on select products including laptops, desktops, printers, monitors and more accessories.

HyperX : Grab new gaming gear for less with myriad deals on headsets, keyboards and more.

GameStop : Get ready to play with up to 50% off select games, plus huge discounts on a range of accessories.

Goal Zero : Save up to 30% on select Yeti X Power Stations, Venture Power Banks, Nomad Solar Panels and rechargeable lights and lanterns.

GoPro : Save $100 on the HERO8 Black camera and bundle.

Lenovo : Save up to 65% on select doorbusters, including PCs, laptops and tablets.

Microsoft : Several Surface deals are happening now, with up to $380 in savings.

Monoprice : Save up to 55% on 3D printers, speakers, smart home, storage and more.

Motorola : Now through September 7, take $130 off the moto one zoom and $100 off the moto one hyper, along with $30 off the moto g stylus, $20 off the moto g power, $70 off the moto g7 power and moto g7 play, and $50 off the moto e6.

Nanoleaf : The brand’s super cool light panels are 10% off with code LABORDAY10 through September 7.

Newegg : Save up to 70% on a range of tech, from laptops and monitors to keyboards and mice.

PopSockets : Take 25% off PopThirst & PopGrip Bottle Opener collections — perfect for long weekend celebrations.

Samsung : Save up to $1,000 on QLED 8K TVs, along with deals on other TV models.

Vizio : The 2021 36” VIZIO V-Series 5.1 Channel Home Theater Sound Bar System is on sale at Costco for $159.99.

World Wide Stereo : Upgrade your audio with up to 60% off speakers, headphones and more using code LABORDAY.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.