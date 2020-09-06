Listening to global woodland sounds is now a click away

(CNN) If you are looking for a way to experience nature, a group in the United Kingdom has collected woodland sounds from around the world into one unique map.

Wild Rumpus, a group that produces outdoor arts events, organizes a three-day festival in central England every July . It's a celebration of human connection to trees through music, art and other creative ideas.

Since organizers canceled the festival due to the coronavirus, they came together to think of a unique way to celebrate nature.

"Once the restrictions around movement and gatherings were in place due to the global pandemic back in March, we knew we would need to find a different way of helping people to connect to and be inspired by nature," Sarah Bird, director of Wild Rumpus, told CNN.

"At a time when everything in society was being questioned and there was so much uncertainty, we felt that the natural world offered much reassurance and constancy," she said.

We're thrilled to release the FIRST ever forest soundmap of the world! Explore #SoundsOfTheForest, listen to the clips and be transported to forests and woodlands all across the globe. The map will continue to grow so do keep sending in your sounds 🌳https://t.co/HcpYJhOlrv pic.twitter.com/pYfG1vYNc8 — Timber Festival (@timber_festival) July 3, 2020

Read More