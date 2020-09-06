Record cold temperatures and a rare September snow arrive this week

(CNN) An early taste of winter with record cold temperatures and snow -- yes, snow -- is on the way for the Rocky Mountains.

A strong September cold front is set to drop out of Canada in the beginning of the week, making its presence known from the Dakotas all the way down to Texas by Wednesday.

This will bring a dramatic temperature swing to a large portion of the country as many deal with record-breaking, triple-digit heat over Labor Day weekend.

Nowhere is this temperature roller coaster more pronounced than in Denver, where a 60-degree drop in the city's high temperature, from 99 degrees to 37 degrees, is expected in a mere 48 hours Sunday to Tuesday.

Such a front will bring a rare measurable snow to the Rockies. In fact, the higher elevations of the Rocky Mountains could pick up more than 8 inches of snow.

