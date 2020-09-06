A farmer planted over 2 million sunflowers to provide a respite during this rough year

(CNN) Everyone could use a little sunshine in their life right now, so a Wisconsin farmer decided that's what he was going to do, and planted more than 2 million sunflowers in his fields.

Scott Thompson's family has been farming in Kenosha County for more than 70 years, and this is the first year that flowers are decorating the landscape. Usually, the pick-your-own farm consists of strawberries in summer and raspberries and pumpkins in the fall.

Located just 10 miles from Kenosha, Wisconsin, in Bristol, Thompson Strawberry Farm is drawing people to a simpler family outing where they can picnic, wander fields of florals and take home a dozen sunflowers.

Thompson and his wife thought with everything going on this year it would be ideal to spread a little happiness to their customers.

"We just did it ... and we just kept building," Thompson told CNN.

Read More