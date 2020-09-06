Portland Police arrest over 50 people on 100th consecutive night of demonstrations

(CNN) Portland Police arrested over 50 people during fiery demonstrations on Saturday night, the 100th night of protests in the city since the death of George Floyd in late May.

The arrests came after some people in the crowd threw "multiple fire bombs" at officers, one of which set a community member on fire, police said. Officers located the injured person, who was treated by Portland Fire and Rescue and then taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

The night's events began as crowds gathered at Ventura Park and marched at about 9:00 p.m. local time toward East Portland Community Policing Center, according to a statement released by Portland Police. Police said that many people in the crowd wore black clothing, carried large shields and dressed in protective gear, including helmets, gas masks and body armor.

A protester holds his hands out before a police line during a protest against brutality and racial injustice.

"It was clear that the intent of the crowd was not peaceful protest," police said in a statement.

