With their club closed, these drag queens are delivering dinner and a show right to your door

(CNN) A popular San Francisco cabaret and nightclub is making the best of the pandemic shutdown with a meal delivery service that offers a lot more than just food and drinks.

D'Arcy Drollinger, who owns Oasis, started a new initiative coined Meals on Heels that delivers homemade, restaurant-quality food along with cocktails and a socially distant drag performance.

"The show must go on!" Drollinger told CNN. "It's like doing a drag show. If your zipper breaks or the DJ loses your song, you've got to figure out what to do. Put some duct tape on it and keep going."

The 51-year-old San Francisco native had just recently bought out his business partners to become the full owner of Oasis, before the coronavirus pandemic shut them down.

After the club's PPP money ran out, Drollinger didn't want to have to lay off all of his staff and still have to pay rent. When it was announced that bars could deliver alcohol if they also delivered food, he partnered with Martha Avenue, a local catering business.

Read More