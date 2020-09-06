Lou Brock, Hall of Fame baseball player, dies at 81

(CNN) Lou Brock, one of the best hitters and base stealers in baseball history, died Sunday at the age of 81. A Brock family representative confirmed his death to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Brock played 19 seasons in Major League Baseball, with 16 of those for the Cardinals. He is one of 32 players to hit 3,000 hits or more and has the second most stolen bases in MLB history. Known as a "stolen base specialist" according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame

"Lou Brock was one of the most revered members of the St. Louis Cardinals organization and one of the very best to ever wear the Birds on the Bat," said William DeWitt Jr., the Cardinals' CEO and principal owner. "He was an ambassador of the game around the country and a fan favorite who connected with millions of baseball fans across multiple generations. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered."

An outfielder, Lou Brock began his career with the Chicago Cubs in 1961 before being traded to the Cardinals during the 1964 season. The trade ranks as the greatest in Cardinals franchise history, according to the team.

Brock played for the St Louis Cardinals for 16 seasons.

As a member of the Cardinals, Brock was a six-time All-Star and won two World Series titles in 1964 and 1967. Brock retired from baseball after a 1979 season in which he hit .304 at age 40. When he retired, he had 3,023 hits and his career batting average was .293.

