What's open and closed on Labor Day 2020

(CNN) Every year on Labor Day, Americans celebrate the US labor movement, as well as the countless hard workers who built this country and keep it running strong.

As of July 2020, there were more than 159 million people in the US civilian labor force -- and, in honor of the federal holiday, many of them are taking the day off this Monday, September 7.

To help you navigate Labor Day, here's a list of what businesses are open and closed:

OPEN

Target -- Open regular hours

Walmart -- Open regular hours

Kroger-- Open regular hours

Trader Joe's -- Open regular hours

Movie theaters -- Some movie theaters are open, depending on coronavirus restrictions in your state. Call your local theater to check.

Zoos -- Open regular hours

Malls -- Most malls and department stores are open. Call your local stores to check.

National parks -- Some National Parks across the US are open. Call before visiting the park.

