Murder probe launched after one killed in Birmingham stabbing

(CNN) A murder investigation has been launched after one man was killed and seven people were injured in stabbing incidents in Birmingham city center, England, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The stabbing incidents took place over a roughly two-hour stretch from 12.30 a.m. local to 2.30 a.m at several locations in Birmingham city center on Constitution Hill, Livery Street, Irving Street and Hurst Street, West Midlands Police Chief Superintendent Steve Graham said. He added police are treating them as a "linked series."

Police will review CCTV footage and will make a public appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time.

Two people remain in a critical condition in hospital, Graham said.

He told a news conference on Sunday morning there was no suggestion that the incident was motivated by hate. "It does appear to be a random attack as we haven't found any links between the victims," he said.

