If you’re looking to update a room, change out your decor for something more fall-appropriate, or just add some furniture, we found the best deals at the Wayfair Labor Day Sale, featuring 70% off select items and appliances as low as $199 now through September 8.

We’ve rounded up 16 of the company’s top-rated and bestselling buys that are not just major bargains, but will also help make your fall a lot more cozy.

Rosdorf Park Miranda 127-Inch Sectional ($1,969.99, originally $4,400; wayfair.com)

Rosdorf Park Miranda 127-Inch Sectional PHOTO: Wayfair

With more than 400 5-star rave reviews, this sectional is one of the most beloved on Wayfair, and you can get it for more than 50% off during this sale.

Andover Mills Pawnee 84-Inch Sectional with Ottoman ($779.99, originally $1,099; wayfair.com)

Andover Mills Pawnee 84-Inch Sectional with Ottoman PHOTO: Wayfair

Another Wayfair shopper favorite, this sectional is great for smaller spaces, with one reviewer writing: “It’s smaller, but perfect size for my apartment and family.”

Union Rustic Leilla End Table ($159.99, originally $189.99; wayfair.com)

Union Rustic Leilla End Table PHOTO: Wayfair

Crafted from solid wood, this highly rated table “came assembled in one piece” and is made from “sturdy and pretty wood,” according to user reviews.

Willa Arlo Interiors Frederika Two-Piece Coffee Table Set ($459.99, originally $578.98; wayfair.com)

Willa Arlo Interiors Frederika Two-Piece Coffee Table Set PHOTO: Wayfair

This 5-star set features a chic geometric frame and is “simple yet glamorous,” writes one reviewer.

Laurel Foundry Two-Piece Coffee Table Set ($639.99, originally $909.98; wayfair.com)

Laurel Foundry Two-Piece Coffee Table Set PHOTO: Wayfair

This 5-star set gets raves for the raised table-top function. “I love it. I am able to open the top and eat or work while watching TV,” writes one reviewer.

Summit Appliances 27-Inch Refrigerator ($1,429.99, originally $1,940; wayfair.com)

Summit Appliances 27-Inch Refrigerator PHOTO: Wayfair

Get all the space of a standard-size refrigerator with a vertically oriented configuration. Perfect for small spaces, and stylish to boot.

Danby 18-Inch Dishwasher ($429.99, originally $559.99; wayfair.com)

Danby 18-Inch Dishwasher PHOTO: Wayfair

This sleek 5-star dishwasher is “beautiful” and “arrived quickly,” according to user reviews.

Grovelane Cobblefield Coverlet Set ($56.99, originally $59.99; wayfair.com)

Grovelane Cobblefield Coverlet Set PHOTO: Wayfair

This 5-star set comes in three soft and glamorous colorways and is machine-washable.

Ebern Designs Wynton Down Alternative Comforter Set (starting at $53.53, originally $91.32; wayfair.com)

Ebern Designs Wynton Down Alternative Comforter Set PHOTO: Wayfair

Get ready for cozy season with this reversible set that is “lightweight but keeps you warm!” according to one reviewer.

World Menagerie Three-Piece Gothic Skulls Figurine Set ($42.99, originally $46.99; wayfair.com)

World Menagerie Three-Piece Gothic Skulls Figurine Set PHOTO: Wayfair

“I bought these for Halloween decor and I love them! They’re quirky and cute,” reads one 5-star review of this skull set.

AMonogram Art Unlimited Child and Black Cat on a Pumpkin Wooden Wall Decor ($76.99; wayfair.com)

AMonogram Art Unlimited Child and Black Cat on a Pumpkin Wooden Wall Decor PHOTO: Wayfair

Deck out your front door with a vintage-looking personalized sign.

Ivy Bronx Isolda Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow ($35.19, originally $56; wayfair.com)

Ivy Bronx Isolda Indoor/Outdoor Throw Pillow PHOTO: Wayfair

Scare the kids with this cute 5-star cat pillow.

The Holiday Aisle Halloween Hello Pretties Throw Pillow ($26.99, originally $34.99; wayfair.com)

Halloween Hello Pretties Throw Pillow PHOTO: Wayfair

This highly rated pillow will scare a smile into anyone taking a seat in your home.

Loon Peak 28-Inch Wreath ($77.99, originally $90.99; wayfair.com)

Loon Peak 28-Inch Wreath PHOTO: Wayfair

It’s officially decorative gourd season, and this gourd-adorned wreath will give your front door fall flavor.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.