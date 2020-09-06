During the Lowe’s annual Labor Day sale, taking place now through September 16, you’ll find great sales on everything from gardening supplies, outdoor equipment and patio furniture to kitchen appliances and smart home technology. To get you started, we found 13 fabulous deals to help usher in the unofficial start of fall. Staying home may be getting old, but a little shopping makes it a whole lot easier.

Mechanix Wear Multipurpose Gloves ($11.98, originally $14.98; lowes.com)

Mechanix Wear Multipurpose Gloves PHOTO: Lowes

Save 20% through September 9 on these formfitting, synthetic leather gloves that feature a reinforced thumb and index finger for more durability. The stretch-elastic closure makes them easy to put on and take off, and the fabric is touchscreen-capable so you can easily use your phone while you’re working.

_________________________________________________________

Craftsman Handheld Gas Leaf Blower ($79, originally $109; lowes.com)

Craftsman Handheld Gas Leaf Blower PHOTO: Lowes

Set aside the rake and take care of all those leaves this fall with ease. This powerful yet lightweight blower features a longer nozzle that lets you get hard-to-reach places, a simple pull start that makes it easy to use and a translucent fuel tank to show you when it’s time to gas up.

_________________________________________________________

Greenworks Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer ($89, originally $99; lowes.com)

Greenworks Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer PHOTO: Lowes

Clean things up this fall with this pressure washer powerful enough to get rid of even the toughest dirt and grime. Through September 9, get 10% off this lightweight model that comes with a carry handle, 20-foot hose and soap applicator. Patio, fence, house or outdoor furniture? Your only concern will be what to clean next.

_________________________________________________________

Ovios Vultros 5-Piece Patio Set With Cushions ($780, originally $975; lowes.com)

Ovios Vultros 5-Piece Patio Set With Cushions PHOTO: Lowes

Patio furniture on its last legs? Replace it with this handsome outdoor sofa set, 20% off through September 23, that includes a handwoven wicker sofa, two chairs, two ottomans and weather-resistant cushions.

Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat With Wi-Fi ($219, originally $249; lowes.com)

Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat With Wi-Fi PHOTO: Lowes

Control the temperature of your home from anywhere with this third-generation Wi-Fi thermostat, now 12% off, that’s programmed to learn your habits and adjust heating and cooling based on your preferences. Use a free app to change the thermostat from anywhere, and receive alerts and reminders to be sure everything is working efficiently. Looking to save energy? Nest will even track your history and offer tips for conserving energy in the future.

_________________________________________________________

Ring Alarm Home Security 8-Piece System ($199.99, originally $249.99; lowes.com)

Ring Alarm Home Security 8-Piece System PHOTO: Lowes

Get peace of mind (and 20% off through September 7) with this kit that sends alerts to your phone or tablet when motion is detected or windows and doors are opened in your home. The panic mode feature lets you contact emergency services from your device, and an optional 24/7 professional monitoring service is available for $10 per month.

_________________________________________________________

C by GE 60-Watt 2-Pack Smart Bulbs ($14.98, originally $24.98; lowes.com)

C by GE 60-Watt 2-Pack Smart Bulbs PHOTO: Wayfair

You practice spring cleaning, so why not also do some fall sprucing? Now is a great time to replace all those old lightbulbs around the house with smart bulbs (40% off through September 9) that can be controlled via your phone when paired with a Google Home device. You’ll be able to schedule and customize when the lights are on or off, and can use voice control to dim and brighten as you choose.

_________________________________________________________

Ring Spotlight Wireless Outdoor Security Camera ($169, originally $199; lowes.com)

Ring Spotlight Wireless Outdoor Security Camera PHOTO: Lowes

Looking for an inexpensive way to monitor your property? Now 15% off through September 7, this battery-operated wireless camera is motion-activated; has night vision, LED spotlights, a siren alarm and a rechargeable battery pack; and offers alerts on your phone, PC or tablet. A live view feature allows you to watch HD video of your home, and two-way talk means you can hear and speak to people outside your door.

Moen Sarai Stainless Kitchen Faucet ($159, originally $199; lowes.com)

Moen Sarai Stainless Kitchen Faucet PHOTO: Lowes

Save 20% on this modern and sleek spot- and fingerprint-resistant deck-mount faucet to give your kitchen an instant face-lift. The spray wand pulls down for use, and it comes with a matching soap dispenser.

_________________________________________________________

Kohler Highline WaterSense Toilet ($169, originally $199; lowes.com)

Kohler Highline WaterSense Toilet PHOTO: Lowes

Upgrade your bathroom this fall with this model from Kohler’s bestselling toilet series. The chair-height seat, optimized flushing performance, durable design and elongated bowl all add to its appeal, while the brand’s WaterSense toilets meet EPA guidelines, using 20% less water than other styles.

_________________________________________________________

Samsung French Door Refrigerator With Dual Ice Maker ($1,599, originally $2,399; lowes.com)

Samsung French Door Refrigerator With Dual Ice Maker PHOTO: Lowes

Grab 33% off, plus up to $50 in rebates, through September 16 on this large-capacity refrigerator that comes in sleek and modern black or silver stainless steel. Featuring a fingerprint-resistant finish, a dual ice maker, full-width drawer space and LED lighting, it will keep all your food cool — while looking really, well, cool.

_________________________________________________________

LG Smart Wi-Fi Ventless Combination Washer and Dryer ($1,298, originally $1,699; lowes.com)

LG Smart Wi-Fi Ventless Combination Washer and Dryer PHOTO: Lowes

Short on space? This all-in-one washer/dryer is not only compact but 23% off through September 19, with more savings available using rebates. Besides the combo design, this machine includes smart technology, allowing you to control it remotely and receive alerts when your clothes are clean, plus six wash motions and steam technology to prevent wrinkles.

_________________________________________________________

Whirlpool Built-In Dishwasher ($529, originally $799; lowes.com)

Whirlpool Built-In Dishwasher PHOTO: Lowes

Do your fall plans include a kitchen makeover? Start with a new dishwasher. This stainless steel model is 33% off through September 16 and features a sensor cycle that selects the right settings depending on your load, uses more than 20 jets to get everything clean and has a one-hour wash cycle when you need dishes done quickly.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.