(CNN) Hundreds of thousands of people have been evacuated out of the path of a powerful typhoon that's expected to make landfall in southwestern Japan on Sunday.

Typhoon Haishen has sustained winds of 195 kph (121 mph) and gusts of up to 240 kph (149 mph), the equivalent of a Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic, CNN Weather reported on Sunday.

It's the second powerful storm to hit the region in a week. Typhoon Maysak -- the equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane with winds of at least 130 mph -- followed a similar path to Haishen.

Haishen hit the Ryukyu Islands off Japan's southwestern coast on Sunday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to the region and knocking out power to thousands of homes.

The storm is currently near Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima prefecture and will track north toward the west coast of Kyushu Island from Sunday night through Monday morning local time, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The storm is then expected to continue on its path north and impact the Korean Peninsula in the next 36 hours.

