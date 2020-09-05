It's going to be a hot Labor Day weekend, with record-breaking highs in the West

(CNN) Labor Day may be the unofficial end of summer, but it won't feel like it in the West, where hundreds of heat records are likely to be broken.

"Some of these records stand no chance. The heat out West this summer, its intensity and longevity, has been nothing short of amazing," said CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri.

Heat warnings include nearly all of California and stretch from Arizona to Oregon.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency ahead of the heat, with the goal of alleviating heat-induced demands on the power grid. An alert has been issued to California residents to conserve power between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., when demand is highest.

The National Weather Service office in Los Angeles is warning of "rare, dangerous very possible deadly" heat across the region. Highs around Los Angeles could reach 110 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

As the hot #CAwx approaches this #LaborDay weekend, do your part to avoid possible outages by conserving #energy. #EveryWattCounts

•Set A/C thermostats to 78 degrees or higher

•Avoid using large appliances during peak hours

•Close drapes/blinds pic.twitter.com/gAwvST5vSg — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 3, 2020

