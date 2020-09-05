Steve Irwin's family looks back on his life and legacy on the 14th anniversary of his death

(CNN) It's been 14 years since the world lost Steve Irwin, and his loved ones are remembering his life and legacy.

Irwin, the former TV host known as the "Crocodile Hunter," died in 2006 after being stabbed by the barb of a stingray as he was swimming off the coast of Australia.

Irwin's wife, Terri, posted an emotional message on Twitter Thursday as she remembered the love they shared.

This is a particularly poignant moment in time for me. Today marks 14 years since I lost Steve, after 14 wonderful years of marriage. I feel that I have a choice: celebrate love or struggle with grief. I choose love. pic.twitter.com/UudW9n0cHb — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) September 4, 2020

