Man charged with stealing a police gun during Seattle protests identified with the help of a YouTube video

(CNN) Prosecutors have accused a man of stealing a firearm from a Seattle Police vehicle during protests in May.

Jacob Little, 24, of Everett, Washington, appeared in US District Court in Seattle on Friday charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

He's accused of breaking into a damaged police vehicle on May 30 and taking a large bag that had a rifle with a suppressor on it.

"Images show a man that appears to be Little removing the heavy bag from a Seattle Police vehicle parked outside the downtown Nordstrom store. The vehicles were heavily damaged and ultimately burned," the US District Court in Seattle says in a statement.

Text messages obtained from his phone indicated that he was planning to sell the firearm, prosecutors said. He was identified at the scene with the help of a YouTube video and photos taken by a Seattle police officer.

