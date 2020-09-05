(CNN) The oldest living American to serve in World War II is turning 111 years old, and you can join the celebration.

Lawrence Brooks served as a support worker in the predominantly Black American 91st Engineer Battalion stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines and reached the rank of private first class during the war. On September 12, he celebrates his 111th birthday.

The National World War II Museum in New Orleans has thrown parties for the past five years to honor Brooks. Last year , family, veterans, and current military service members celebrated the veteran's new milestone at the museum, with cupcakes and a musical performance by the museum's vocal trio, the Victory Belles.

But this year, due to the pandemic, the celebration will look a little different.

The museum is asking Americans around the country to send birthday cards.

Read More