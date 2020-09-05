Two Mississippi boaters reel in a massive one-eyed alligator weighing over 477.6 pounds

(CNN) It was like a scene right out of Jurassic Park when two gator hunters pulled a massive alligator out of a Mississippi marsh.

"I said, we have a dinosaur, this thing is huge!" John Ladner told CNN.

Ladner and his friend, Derek Stiglet, were chasing a seven-foot alligator on August 29 and didn't expect to find something much bigger.

The two were in Ladner's 14-foot jon boat and knew the seven-footer would be a perfect fit. However, when they lost the trail at a split in the marsh, they started chasing something else.

"My buddy was on the front of the boat ... and just saw a gator eye and said, 'It's over there!' ... when we hooked it we thought it was a log because it wasn't moving like an alligator would."

