(CNN) Authentic won the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, with favored Tiz the Law coming in second and Mr. Big News finishing third.

Authentic, an 8-1 favorite to win the Derby, was trained by Bob Baffert, who trained American Pharoah and Justify, the last two thoroughbreds to win the Triple Crown of horse racing.

A guest wearing a Tiz the Law-themed hat stands in the paddock before the race.

In June, Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes, the first leg of the Triple Crown. But on Saturday he could not catch up to Authentic down the stretch.

Baffert praised jockey John Velazquez in a post-race interview.

Jockey John Velazquez celebrates after riding Authentic to victory at the Kentucky Derby as Bob Baffert watches from behind. Velazquez has now ridden three Derby winners.

Read More