Authentic upsets Tiz the Law to win the Kentucky Derby

By Ralph Ellis, CNN

Updated 7:20 PM ET, Sat September 5, 2020

Authentic, right, ridden by jockey John Velazquez, leads down the stretch to defeat Tiz the Law at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
(CNN)Authentic won the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, with favored Tiz the Law coming in second.

Authentic, an 8-1 favorite to win the Derby, was trained by Bob Baffert, who trained American Pharoah and Justify, the last two thoroughbreds to win the Triple Crown of horse racing.
In June, Tiz the Law won the Belmont Stakes, the first leg of the Triple Crown.
Traditionally, the race has been held on the first Saturday of May, but the coronavirus pandemic forced race organizers to postpone the contest and bar spectators from the grandstands.