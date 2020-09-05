Activists demanding justice for Breonna Taylor set to protest Kentucky Derby

(CNN) Activists demanding justice for the police killing of Breonna Taylor are expected to protest the 146th Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

The Justice and Freedom Coalition, one of several groups organizing the protest, said demonstrators aim to shift attention from America's most famous horse race to Taylor's case.

"The eyes of the world are going to be on Louisville, as they are every year during the Derby. It has been nearly six months since Taylor has been murdered and there has been no justice or any information to come out," Timothy Findley, a founder of the coalition, told CNN.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers fatally shot Taylor on March 13 while executing a "no-knock" search warrant at her apartment. Gunfire broke out after her boyfriend fired a warning shot because he thought the plainclothes officers were intruders. The 26-year-old EMT, who was unarmed, was killed in the barrage of gunfire.

Read More