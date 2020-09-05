Jessica Krug's sister-in-law says they found out from the media that she lied about being Black

(CNN) A family member of the George Washington University professor who revealed that she had been lying about being Black for years says they're outraged.

University officials have said Jessica Krug will no longer teach classes this semester. She was a professor of African and Latin American studies.

Krug's sister-in-law, who did not want to be identified, told CNN that her husband has been estranged from his sister for 20 years. She said Krug is as "white as snow white."

"There's no way she's Black, I can tell you that, there's no member of the family that is Black," the sister-in-law said, confirming that her husband and Krug are Jewish and grew up in Kansas. "Our last name is tarnished, and all my husband and I want to do is cry our eyes out right now. I can only imagine my father-in-law rolling around in his grave."

She said they were unaware that she was lying about her race until they received a call from a reporter Thursday evening.

