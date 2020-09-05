University of Maryland names an academic department after Harriet Tubman

(CNN) The University of Maryland has honored Harriet Tubman by renaming an academic department after her.

"It is my honor to announce a major milestone in our university's history: the first honorific naming of an academic department at UMD, the Harriet Tubman Department of Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies," UMD president Darryll J. Pines said in a letter on Friday.

The American abolitionist and activist was born into slavery, but escaped. She later organized and carried out missions to free other enslaved Black people in the United States.

"Historically, Black women have played a brave and critical role in social justice. Harriet Tubman's life and her dedication to freedom and equality speaks directly to the department's mission, now and in the years ahead," Pines said.

The university department is renown for its "unique concentration in Black feminist thought and intersectionality," Pines said, adding that it is the only one in the US that offers a Black women's studies minor.

