Chicago police say officers fatally shot knife-wielding man after failing to subdue him with a Taser

(CNN) Chicago police officers shot and killed a knife-wielding man early Saturday after they failed to subdue him with a Taser, police said.

Officers had responded to a call about a person stabbed in Vittum Park around 1:40 a.m. and were speaking to a victim when an individual with a knife approached them, according to a statement from the Chicago Police Department.

The incident escalated when officers asked the man to drop the knife and he refused, Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott said at a press conference Saturday morning.

An officer attempted to use a Taser to subdue the individual but was unsuccessful, at which point the man lunged at officers, police said. Officers then shot the man, striking him several times in the body.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene a short time later, according to police.

