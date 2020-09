An out-of-work chef has turned his garage into a food pantry that defies convention

(CNN) After the pandemic left him jobless, catering chef Barney Corrigan quickly recognized the effect Covid-19 was having in his community in Westville, New Jersey — so he transformed his home's garage into a food pantry.

"People are being forced to choose between paying their bills or feeding their kids. No one should have to make that decision. It's sickening," the 42-year-old said.

Corrigan says he's lucky to have a strong support system at home and that his wife's job has remained secure, keeping the family afloat. However, as unemployment numbers continued to skyrocket, Corrigan decided he could not just sit back knowing that so many would be struggling with food insecurity. New Jersey, which saw some of the earliest tragedies from the virus, has reported nearly 200,000 total confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Corrigan started in April by building a small cabinet, filling it with dried goods and leaving it on his front lawn for people who needed help but were too embarrassed to ask for it.

Corrigan built a small cabinet in his front yard for those in need.

"When I heard car doors outside my house at three in the morning, that made me smile," he said.

