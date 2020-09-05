Campers warned to shelter in place as wildfire rages near a reservoir in Northern California

(CNN) Officials warned campers to shelter in place at Mammoth Pool Reservoir in Northern California on Saturday after the only road to safety was blocked by wildfire.

The Creek Fire burning in the Sierra National Forest has exploded in size, said US Forest Service information officer Dan Tune.

The fire ignited Friday evening in the forest south of Yosemite National Park and grew to 36,000 acres by Saturday night. A helicopter with a public address system issued the warning to the group at the lake.

Mammoth Pool Reservoir is a popular recreation site, but Tune could not provide an estimate on how many people were told to shelter in place.

The Madera County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that 150 people were trapped at the Mammoth Pool campground.

Read More