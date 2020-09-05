S.E. Cupp is a CNN political commentator and the host of " SE Cupp Unfiltered ." The views expressed in this commentary are solely hers. View more opinion articles on CNN.

(CNN) Before a bombshell story in The Atlantic revealed eye-popping allegations that President Donald Trump had referred to America's fallen soldiers as "losers" and "suckers," another story was making its way into the ether without much notice.

"The United States of America will NOT be cutting funding to @starsandstripes magazine under my watch. It will continue to be a wonderful source of information to our Great Military!"

Ultimately, this will be Congress's decision. And they would be wise to ignore the DoD order.

Stars and Stripes is not just any publication. It's been a vital resource for US troops and veterans for more than 150 years, making this decision an infuriating one for those who believe the military deserves better than to be a casualty of Trump's petty politics of revenge.

I spoke to several current and former Stars and Stripes reporters, editors, photojournalists and loyal readers, who expressed a deep sense of concern and urgency over the decision, and they explained why Stripes is such an important part of their community.

Bryce Dubee, a veteran and former Stripes reporter, was an active duty Army soldier when he was assigned as a reporter to the Tokyo Bureau for three years. For him, the newspaper is invaluable to families stationed overseas.

"We covered everything from local crime stories, base housing policy issues, education reporting, high school sports, hospital billing mistakes, off-post restaurant reviews, changes to local laws that Americans need to be aware of -- I even did some volcano coverage once," he remembers.

"Military public affairs just won't cover a lot of those topics, and when you're a young service member or spouse who suddenly finds yourself stationed in another country, possibly for the first time in your life, Stripes is literally the only local news source that's there for you to give you that information."

Geoff Ziezulewicz, a senior reporter for Military Times, was a Stripes reporter from 2005 to 2012 in Germany, England, Italy and in repeated downrange embeds in Iraq and Afghanistan. In addition to important local stories, it's also the news from home that is so appreciated.

"Deployed troops used to tell me that reading a copy of Stripes, even if it was days old, was a high point in their days in Iraq or Afghanistan. I think reading NFL recaps or the comics was a tether to deployed service members because life downrange can feel like you're on another planet."

Steve Beynon told me he read Stars and Stripes on a mountain in Afghanistan when he was a 19-year-old aspiring journalist. He is now the publication's Veterans reporter.

For that community in particular, he worries about the impact the potential closing of the publication will have.

"Between 2005 and 2017," he says, "78,875 veterans took their own lives and the VA has seemingly not been able to put a dent into the crisis. To lose Stars and Stripes would not only cripple access to news for military families and troops, but it would also kneecap accountability of the institutions which consume the bulk of taxpayer dollars."

It's exactly that kind of decision that justifies the important and necessary journalism of Stars and Stripes -- an organization that is uniquely a part of but independent from the military.

Ernie Gates, who served one term as Stripes' ombudsman from 2012-2016, and is serving his second term currently, addressed that complex but important role.

"My charge is to hold the newsroom accountable to journalism standards, and to defend its independence from command interference. What DoD proposes would be fatal interference for a unique First Amendment organization that has served US troops reliably for generations."

As Gates explained, Stripes' value lies in its singularity. Its "independent content is not duplicated by other news organizations," nor are its far-flung reporting and distribution abilities hindered by the limitations of profit-oriented operating models.

Stripes has likewise adapted to the digital era, delivering news and content on print, web, tablet, mobile, podcast and other platforms. The print product is especially vital in geographic areas with no internet service.

The impact is demonstrable.