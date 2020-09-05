Video games help children improve literacy, communication and mental well-being, survey finds

(CNN) Parents have long debated the impact of video games on children's minds. Now, a new survey suggests that playing may actually improve their literacy, communication skills and overall mental well-being.

National Literacy Trust interviewed 4,626 people between the ages of 11 and 16 from across the UK for the video games survey . The interviews were conducted between November and December 2019.

More than a third (35.3%) of the children who play said they believe video games make them better readers -- with the vast majority (79.4%) saying they read materials related to gaming once a month. The materials included in-game communications, reviews and books.

All that reading may also be helping players improve their writing. About 3 in 5 (62.5%) young people who play video games also write something related to gaming once a month, the survey found. Many write blogs and fan fiction.

The "shared cultural experience" of gaming also supports positive communication with friends and family, according to researchers.

