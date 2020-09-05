Believe it or not, summer is almost over. Amazon is celebrating the end of the season with its Big Labor Day Sale, going on now through September 7. Snag savings of up to 50% on a huge variety of products, with thousands of items marked down in categories from home to tech to fashion.

We’ve broken down the best deals for you below. Whenever you’re finished grilling and soaking up the few final rays of sunshine over Labor Day weekend, be sure to shop our list for some major savings.

Score big savings on electronics for both work and play.

Dell gaming laptops and accessories are marked down by up to 30%. That includes the Alienware low-profile RGB gaming keyboard ($118.99, originally $159.99; amazon.com), featuring an ergonomic design and programmable keys.

Struggling without access to the office printer? No problem: Select HP printers are marked down up to 25%, including the brand’s popular LaserJet Pro monochrome laser printer ($178.90, originally $298.90; amazon.com). You can also save on Belkin’s eight-outlet power strip surge protector ($16.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com), which has 10,000 5-star reviews and will prevent a voltage spike from ruining your workday.

And if you need some charging power for all your work-from-home devices, take 15% off Satechi products from September 4 through September 7 with the code SATLDAY15. Our pick? Satechi’s highly rated type-C multiport adapter ($69.99; amazon.com).

Airpods Pro, Beats Solo Pro and more

Save nearly $30 on Apple’s AirPods Pro ($219.98, originally $249; amazon.com), our top pick for the best true wireless earbuds of 2020, which will never get caught in the straps of your mask! Apple’s standard AirPods ($129.98, originally $159; amazon.com) are marked down too and come with a wired charging case.

For an over-the-ear option, the eye-catching Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones — one of our picks for best noise-canceling headphones — are 23% off ($229.95, originally $299.95; amazon.com). The brand’s Powerbeats Pro ($199.95, originally $249.95; amazon.com) — our pick for the best wireless earbuds for working out — are also on sale and boast more than 2,600 5-star reviews.

For listening with friends, check out JBL’s GO2 waterproof ultra portable Bluetooth speaker ($29, originally $39.95; amazon.com), which offers Bluetooth streaming and up to five hours of playtime.

Kindle Paperwhites, 4K Fire Sticks and more

Catch up on your reading with savings on the Kindle Paperwhite bundle ($169.97, originally $189.97; amazon.com), which comes with the bestselling e-reader, plus a power adapter and leather cover. There’s no need to brave a movie theater, thanks to the 4K Fire Stick ($39.99, originally $49.99; amazon.com), which plugs into your TV’s HDMI port for high-definition streaming of content from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+ and more. Did we mention it has 84,000 5-star reviews? Finally, the fifth-generation Echo Show ($69.99, originally $89.99; amazon.com) connects with your other smart home devices to do everything from video calling to dimming the lights.

Griddles, springform pans and other kitchen essentials

Everything from plates to woks are marked down, so you can find something for any and all cooking projects.

Take your baking skills to the next level with the highly rated Wilton nonstick donut baking pans ($16.63, originally $20.79; amazon.com) and the Excelle Elite springform pan ($9.99, originally $12.49; amazon.com) — a must-have for cheesecakes. For pancake breakfasts, scoop up the Goodful nonstick square griddle ($21.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com).

Select rugs are 15% off, and with up to 30% off hardware, now’s also a great time to tackle home improvement products. Still renting? The uber versatile 3M Command hooks in a classic bronze finish ($12.50, originally $19.99; amazon.com) are a no-damage hanging solution that won’t be an eyesore.

Keep winter sniffles at bay with the Levoit humidifier ($33.99, originally $39.99; amazon.com), featuring an optional night light and ultra quiet misting technology. Upgrade your sleep with a breathable, adaptive foam mattress from the Tuft and Needle brand Nod ($355.50 for a queen, originally $395; amazon.com), which stays cool while you sleep and isn’t too soft or too firm. For another plush mattress option, check out Lucid’s 12-Inch gel memory foam mattress ($332.80, originally $369.99; amazon.com), which has 1,700 5-star reviews.

On September 7, you can also take 20% off all OstrichPillow products, including the original, objectively ridiculous-looking but extremely effective pillow ($99; amazon.com), which lets you take a power nap anytime, anywhere.

Save 15% or more on select furniture for every room in the house.

That includes Walker Edison Furniture Company’s farmhouse-inspired barnwood media stand ($180.20, originally $212; amazon.com), which boasts an average rating of 4.4 stars from nearly 3,000 reviews. If you’re in need of extra seating (perhaps for some socially distanced outdoor hangouts) that won’t take up tons of space, check out Costco’s set of four resin folding chairs ($89.92, originally $149.99; amazon.com). Walker Edison’s modern farmhouse bench ($161.50, originally $190; amazon.com) is another popular pick that will add a little extra storage and style to the entryway.

Backpacks, sleeping pads and more

Hiking and camping are great backpacking activities, so go while the weather is still warm! Prepare with savings of up to 35% on outdoor gear and apparel.

Select Osprey bags are up to 25% off, with deals including the top-rated Sirrus 24 Women’s hiking backpack (starting at $96.95, originally starting at $139.95; amazon.com) and the Talon 22 men’s pack (starting at $81.95, originally $119.95; amazon.com). For shorter treks, you can’t go wrong with the cult-favorite Osprey Daylite daypack (starting at $34.99, originally starting at $49.95; amazon.com).

Suit up for your adventures with discounts of up to 40% on gear from Under Armour, including the top-rated Fly Fast tights (starting at $23.60, originally starting at $60; amazon.com). And, finally, sleep more comfortably in your tent with Therm-a-Rest’s MondoKing self-inflating foam camping mattress (starting at $136.40, originally starting at $173.41; amazon.com).

Stick vacuums, robot vacuums and more

Keep your zone crumb-free all season long with savings on name-brand vacuums. Neato Robotics is slashing prices on two of its bestselling models through September 5. The Neato D7 ($599.99; amazon.com) offers up to two hours of power and works with Alexa, Siri and Google smart home devices. For a slightly cheaper model, the D6 is marked down too ($499.99; amazon.com).

Through September 7, get up to $70 off Tineco’s bestselling A10 Hero cordless vacuum cleaner ($149.99, originally $179.99; amazon.com) and the Pure One S12 ($499.99; amazon.com).

Those wanting a robot to do the cleaning can save $200 on the bestselling iRobot Roomba i7 ($499, originally $699.99; amazon.com). Two different Roborock models are marked down as well — use the code ROBOROCKE45 from September 1 through September 7 to save 19% on the Roborock E4 ($218.69, originally $269.99; amazon.com), which works on both hardwood and carpet, and links up to Amazon Alexa for voice control. If you want to splurge, use code ROBOS6MAXV from September 4 through September 7 for $45 off the ultra precise S6 MaxV ($704.99, originally $749.99; amazon.com), which also mops!

Goodthreads, Adidas and more

Snag discounts on items designed to keep you comfy and cozy as the temperatures drop. The Amazon brand Goodthreads is offering up to 10% off, including on its popular women’s mid-rise skinny jean (starting at $6.72; amazon.com). Daily Ritual, another Amazon brand, is offering up to 35% off; snag the polished yet forgiving women’s stretch woven twill cuff pant (starting at $18.50; amazon.com), which is perfect for working from home without feeling too shlubby. A variety of Adidas socks, shorts, hats and track pants are marked down by up to 10%, while cold-weather gloves are up to 30% off.

Skechers, Dr. Martens and more

In addition to general fashion markdowns, you can get specific deals on major shoe brands like Skechers, Clarks, New Balance, Dr. Martens and Reebok.

We love the fresh colors and molded foam heel of New Balance’s women’s Fresh Foam Cruz V2 (starting at $15.40; amazon.com), and the textured rubber soles of the Dr. Martens unisex eye padded collar boot (starting at $70.86; amazon.com) will be perfect for slushy conditions.