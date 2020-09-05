Japan Coast Guard suspends search for crew of missing cargo ship with 43 sailors and 5,800 cows

(CNN) The search for the crew of a cargo ship that went missing during Typhoon Maysak was suspended Saturday due to bad weather, according to Japan's Coast Guard.

The Gulf Livestock 1 , with 43 crew members and almost 6,000 cows onboard, went missing near southern Japan on Wednesday. The area in the East China Sea was being battered by the powerful typhoon, equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane with winds of at least 130 mph, at the time the ship went missing.

Rescue operations were suspended Saturday noon local time, and a second storm -- powerful Typhoon Haishun -- is expected to slam the area on Sunday. Restarting the mission will depend on weather conditions.

On Friday a man was found floating in a life raft two kilometers from Kodakara Island -- only the third person to be found.

The man, a 30-year-old Filipino named Jay-Nel Rosals, was found on Friday afternoon two kilometers (1.2 miles) from Kodakara Island, the Coast Guard said. He was taken to a hospital, and is alive, walking and talking, it added.

Read More