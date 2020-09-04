(CNN) A judge in Canada sided with a mother who wants her son to attend school in person this year, despite the father's concerns about Covid-19.

It's the first time that an Ontario court has ruled in a dispute like this since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Andrea Himel issued the ruling on August 25 after hearing arguments from the boy's parents, who are divorced and share equal custody of their 9-year-old son.

The mother argued that it was in her son's best interest to go to school because he struggled during online learning in the spring and found it difficult to be isolated from his friends and classmates, according to the ruling.

Both parents work full-time jobs from home, but she argued that it would be difficult to supervise their son's online learning while doing their own work.

