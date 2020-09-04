R. Kelly's attorneys appeal for release, saying he hasn't been able to prepare for trial in nearly six months

(CNN) R. Kelly's attorneys will ask for his release from federal custody before an appeals court on Friday, arguing that the singer has been unable to prepare for his upcoming trial for nearly six months.

The singer has not seen his attorneys in person since March, when prisons went into lockdown, cutting off in-person legal visits due to coronavirus concerns, his attorney told CNN. His trial was scheduled to begin at the end of September in federal court in Brooklyn, but was delayed in part due to the pandemic.

His legal team says that because the singer can't read or write, he can't review legal documents in his case, make notes or "meaningfully" communicate with lawyers without in-person meetings.

"He has essentially been cut out of the discovery and preparation process," attorney Tom Farinella, who will argue Kelly's bail appeal before the Second Circuit Court of Appeals, wrote in a court filing.

This will be the sixth time Kelly's legal team has argued for his release since he was taken into federal custody in July 2019. Four of the requests -- including Friday's appeal -- were made amid the pandemic, which attorneys argue has put Kelly at risk for developing severe complications from the virus. Three of the previous requests were denied.

