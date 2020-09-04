Mississippi drops case against Curtis Flowers after he was tried 6 times on murder charges

(CNN) Prosecutors in Mississippi are dismissing the case against Curtis Flowers, a Black man who was tried six times in a murder case by a White prosecutor and spent 23 years in prison, a spokeswoman for the state's attorney general said Friday.

The indictment against Flowers over the deaths of four people were dismissed, Colby Jordan, a spokeswoman for the the Mississippi attorney general told CNN.

The Mississippi Attorney General's Office had filed the motion to dismiss the indictments against Flowers, saying "it is in the interest of justice that the State will not seek an unprecedented seventh trial of Mr. Flowers."

A copy of the motion was published by APM Reports and it's authenticity was confirmed to CNN by the office of the Mississippi Attorney General.

"As the evidence stands today, there's no key prosecution witness that incriminates Mr. Flowers who is alive and available and has not had multiple, conflicting statements in the record," prosecutors wrote in the motion.

