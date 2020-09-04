Jessica Krug, the George Washington University professor who lied about being Black, will not resume teaching this semester

(CNN) Jessica Krug, the professor at George Washington University who revealed she had been lying about being Black for years, will no longer teach classes this semester.

"While the university reviews this situation, Dr. Krug will not be teaching her classes this semester. We are working on developing a number of options for students in those classes, which will be communicated to affected students as soon as possible," read a message from University Provost Brian Blake and Dean Paul Wahlbeck on Friday.

"We want to acknowledge the pain this situation has caused for many in our community and recognize that many students, faculty, staff and alumni are hurting," the message said, offering support to students and faculty through the Office of Diversity, Equity and Community Engagement and Counseling and Psychological Services.

"Please know that we are taking this situation seriously and are here to support our community," the message concluded.

Classes at GWU began on August 31.

Read More